Miss Grand Thailand 2019 ‘Coco’ Finishes as 2nd-Runner Up

CARACAS, Venezuela — Thailand’s entry to the Miss Grand International pageant landed in the second-runner up, losing to Venezuela.

Miss Grand Thailand 2019 Arayha “Coco” Suparurk just missed out on the Miss Grand crown during the pageant finals Saturday at the Poliedro de Caracas in the Venezuelan capital.

Venezuela’s Valentina Figuera, 19, was crowned the 7th Miss Grand International, beating out 59 other candidates.

In July, Coco sparked an online controversy when she reposted a meme where she called Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray of the Philippines “fat.”

Read: Miss Grand Thailand 2019 Ignites Netizen Rage for Calling Catriona Gray ‘Fat’

The resulting unpopularity followed Coco all the way to the finals. Not only did netizens constantly comment about her body shaming Catriona, they also posted memes making fun of her botched English grammar when responding in the Q&A session, which asked contestants to describe what is the best thing about Venezuela that they want to tell the world about. Coco speaks at 1:40:59.

“The best thing for me in Venezuela is all of you. Everyone. If no you here, no Venezuela. Ti amo Venezuela, muchas gracias,” Coco answered in English, Spanish, and what appeared to be accidental Italian.

Coco drew similar ridicule online when she discussed violence in Thailand’s Deep South in a video posted in October.

But it’s not all haters on the horizon. Some Coco fans congratulated her win.

“Third place is already good. No regrets, you already came far. You made me happy all day at work today, thanks and congratulations,” Facebook user Nuttawut Suksathit said.

Last year’s Miss Grand Thailand, Nam-oi “Moss” Chanapan, reached the Top 20 and did not make it to the question-and-answer section.

Related stories:

Miss Grand Thailand 2019 Ignites Netizen Rage for Calling Catriona Gray ‘Fat’

Thai Woman Speaks Out on the Secret That Almost Killed Her

Wild Boars and Fried Noodles: This Year’s Miss Grand Thailand Costumes

Miss Grand Thailand Reaches Top 20

Phuket Wins Miss Grand Thailand 2018

Behind the Babes, Thai Pageant Fanatics Froth and Scream

‘Tom Yum’ Attire Wins Best Costume at Miss Grand Thailand Pageant

Local Pride, Outrageous Costumes Ride High at Miss Grand National (Photos)