Top: Thai Raksa Chart Party representatives nominate Princess Ubolratana as their Prime Minister candidate on Feb. 8, 2019.

Our readers closed out the 2010s by following along with natural disasters, political disasters, and PR disasters – in other words, storms, the election, and that time a member of a girl group flaunted a Nazi flag.

Also popular were monarchy-related news (which seems to be a favorite topic of our audience), a fatal tourist accident, and the heartwarming story of a scrappy, life-saving dog named Ping Pong.