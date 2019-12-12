Entertainment, #Relatable Tweets Topped Thailand’s Twitter in 2019

BANGKOK — If you were an active Thai Twitter user in 2019, you already know who Bambam, Peck, and Lisa are, so this article is a non-news for you.

For the Thai Twitterverse-uninitiated, Thais used Twitter in 2019 to talk about their favorite artists, both local and Korean. They also like to share beautiful photos of nature, discuss personal experiences, follow along with current events, and trade beauty tips, according to stats released by Twitter’s Thailand PR team, Infinity Communications on Tuesday.

The most liked tweet of the entire year was by Kunpimook Bhuwakul, better known as BamBam of Got7 K-pop band, and showed a photo of his fans lighting up the Impact Muang Thong Thani stadium during the Kcon 2019 concert on Sept. 28. The tweet currently has more than 155,000 likes.

Kcon Thailand 2019

Green Lights Still Shine pic.twitter.com/mRu4eGHCPP — BamBam (@BamBam1A) September 28, 2019

A photo of an April sunset, looking like three images Photoshopped together posted by @nnxnknxe was the top-retweeted tweet of the year, with more than 133,800 retweets.

The tweet that prompted the most discussion was by @TheSmilingHut and asked, “What was your most memorable culture shock upon moving overseas?”

Some of the replies included copious “thank yous” in the US, saying hello to the bus driver in New Zealand, movie theater intermissions in India, and Rwanda’s plastic bag ban.

เมื่อไปอยู่ต่างประเทศ Culture shock ที่น่าจดจำที่สุด ของคุณคือ? — เพิงหมาแหงน (@TheSmilingHut) November 6, 2019

All top 10 most-used hashtags were about entertainment, with four of the top about Thai singers: Palitchoke “Peck” Ayanaputra, known as #PeckPalitchoke, BamBam , Lalisa Manoban or Lisa Blackpink, and BNK48.

Also making the list was #OffGun for the “Off Gun Fun Night” TV show, #SingtoPrachaya for the actor Prachaya Ruangroj, #KristPerawat for the actor Perawat Sangpotirat, and Cherprang Areekul of BNK48.

Bambam, Peck, and Krist were Perawat were also the top three most tweeted-about entertainment accounts in Thailand.

The most tweeted-about accounts overall, however, were not stars: top three spots @Sfkkfs_, @Suzu17, and @Yoxrgravity tweeted wide-ranging tweets about K-pop, beauty, and news, as well as emotional sentiments, random musings, and even social commentary.

Twitter hashtag use also spiked during major events of the year, such as the #Coronation, #ThailandElection2019, #Songkran, and #ASEANSummit. Beauty and makeup lovers gathered around the #HowtoPerfect hashtag, while high schoolers posted about the convoluted system and costs of pre-university tests at #Dek62.

Finally, the most-used emojis:

