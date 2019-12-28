King, Queen Donate Equipment to Prison Hospital

BANGKOK — Their Majesties the King and Queen paid a visit to a prison hospital today in Bangkok, where they donated medical equipment and other necessities.

King Vajiralongkorn, accompanied by Queen Suthida, chatted with patients in the hospital, toured facilities, and received briefings from his eldest daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha, who currently chairs a charity foundation that seeks to improve livelihood of inmates.

The royal initiative was launched to help rehabilitate convicts and provide adequate medical attention to prisoners.

Thai prisons are notorious for their overcrowding and unhealthy conditions. In a leaked footage from a jail in Ratchaburi province posted online earlier this week, some inmates are seen sleeping on top of each other in a crowded cell.