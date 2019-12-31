We did it, Reddit! Despite a difficult year for the media – the Thai Journalist Association called it a year of ‘downfalls and storms’ – that saw TV channels shut down and a newspaper folded, Khaosod English made it to the end of 2019, and onward to the year 2020.

Per annual tradition, we ask our staff writers to talk about their favorite stories of the year.

Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Worlds Collide When Intl School Students Hazed at Thai Unis

One Thai Man’s Epic Overland Journey from the UK to Bangkok in 1970

What Do Thai-Chinese Think About Hong Kong Protests?

Capturing the delicate cultural clashes of international school students hazed upon entering Thai universities reflected not only my own experience, but also those of my peers.

Interviewing Grandpa Anussorn about his epic road trip in the ‘70s made me nostalgic for my own late grandfather, Tang Nguk-uang to which the two-part series on what Thai-Chinese think about the Hong Kong protests is dedicated. He would’ve had a lot to say.

Tappanai Boonbandit

From Village to Airplane Cabin: How Thai Ghosts Evolve Alongside the Living

Exhibition Explores What It Means to Be ‘Very Thai’ and ‘Very German’

It was my pleasure to write about topics I am passionate about – horror films and the quirkiness we lived with everyday. Not only did they give me the chance to distract myself from the buzz of daily happenings, they also offer our readers a deeper insight into Thai culture and beliefs. I also learned something new (even for a Thai) when reporting them.

Pravit Rojanaphruk

Opinion: Is Thailand’s Vassalage to China Making a Comeback?

The year 2019 in three words: China, China, and China. How the current administration deals with the growing assertion and willpower of China will likely shape Thailand and regional geopolitics for the decade to come.

Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English Visits ‘Demolished’ Vimanmek Palace

Rumors that the historic mansion has been torn down prompted me to venture into the sprawling complex of Amphorn Sathan royal residence – the only reporter to have stepped foot inside so far, I was told – to see it for myself. It was an interesting trip.

