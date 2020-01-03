BANGKOK — Don’t worry if you missed the New Year Eve’s fireworks, a meteor shower will light up the skies Friday night.

The Quadrantids meteor shower will be visible starting late at night on Friday until the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute.

Astronomers said this year’s annual astronomical phenomenon will fall on a moonless night, so the shower will become more visible with a peaking rate of 120 meteors per hour.

Stargazers across the country are advised to turn to the northeast, near the Capriconus and Boötes constellations. The phenomenon can be viewed with the naked eye. However, it’s still best viewed under dark skies away from urban light pollution.

The Quadrantids are a meteor shower that occurs annually around December and January. It is named after the now-obsolete constellation Quadrantids, which was first observed by French astronomer Jerome Lalande in 1795.

It is now part of constellation Boötes following the International Astronomical Union’s modernization of the list in 1922.