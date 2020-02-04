BANGKOK — Everyone’s favorite fast-paced rabbit is coming to Thailand this weekend to pump up local fans.

Usagyuuun, a mascot rabbit commonly found in Facebook messenger and Line stickers, is giving a fan signing event for the first time in Thailand from 6pm to 7pm Saturday and 4pm to 5pm Sunday at Palette Artspace.

Take pictures with the energetic rabbit and get autographs from the character’s creator. According to the official bio, Usagyuuun is a “rabbit that’s half made out of mochi and moves at the speed of light.”

Artwork in a previous Usagyuuun exhibition. Photo: Quan Thailand / Courtesy

Usagyuun’s appearance is only part of the month long “Q-Friends Exposition of Internet” exhibition running Saturday through March 8pm at the same venue, starring products and appearances by characters from the mascot company, Quan.

Image: Business Fish / Facebook

On Feb. 15 and 16 from 4pm to 5pm, the creator of the Business Fish character (a salaryman with the head of a fish), Yuichiro Ohno, will be giving fan autographs. Ohno will also perform a live painting performance on 5pm Feb. 15 as part of the Galleries’ Night event.

Finally, on Feb. 22 and 23 from 4pm to 5pm, the creator of Piyomaru, a yellow chick, will give out autographs.

All the events are free, but to get an autograph, just purchase any goods from the exhibition.

Both Usagyuuun and Piyomaru’s creators are anonymous – common for Japanese artists of characters.

Image: Piyomaru / Facebook

On days without fan meetings, the exhibition is still open for visitors and will show various digital art from Quan, such as those of the Mimi & Neko, Sugar Cubs, and Elissy characters. Another mascot, Betakkuma, a polar bear with the body of a dance-loving human, will also make appearances.

Palette Artspace is open from 9am to 9pm every day and is located near BTS Thong Lo exit 3. On Feb. 15, they will be open until midnight.

Related stories:

Piske and Usagi Charm on Kanahei’s First Visit to Thailand