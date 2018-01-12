Quakes Rattle Myanmar’s Yangon, No Damage Seen

YANGON — Several earthquakes caused some panic in Myanmar’s largest city early Friday, but no serious injuries or major damage has yet been reported.

Residents said their six-story building shook three times, with the strongest quake lasting at least a minute.

“We were sleeping, but as the building was shaking pretty strong, we all woke up in a panic,” Yangon resident Swe Swe Myint said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the first quake just before 1a. was magnitude-6.0 and had a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was about 27 kilometers southwest of Phyu township, about 172 kilometers north of Yangon.

Three quakes of magnitude-5.3 and magnitude-5.2 followed within 20 minutes.

Myanmar Earthquake Committee said the epicenters were close to at least two dams.

But after daylight broke, no major damage or casualties had yet been reported.