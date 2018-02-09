Cambodian Shoe-Thrower Arrested After Thailand Deports Her

PHNOM PENH — A woman who threw a shoe at a billboard depicting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has been arrested after she was repatriated from Thailand, where the U.N. refugee agency reportedly had formally recognized her as a refugee.

Kampong Speu provincial police Gen. Sam Samoun said Sam Sokha was returned to Cambodia on Thursday and was being sent to his province Friday to begin serving a two-year prison sentence.

He said the provincial court convicted Sam Sokha on Jan. 25 of “insult of a public official” and “incitement to discriminate.”

A 13-second video clip of Sam Sokha showed her looking at a roadside ruling party billboard, then throwing one shoe at the image of Hun Sen and a second shoe at an image of his party colleagues.