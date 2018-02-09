Cambodian Shoe-Thrower Arrested After Thailand Deports Her

By
Associated Press
-
In this June 4, 2017, file photo, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen shows off his inked finger after voting in local elections at Takhmau polling station in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh. Photo: Heng Sinith / Associated Press

PHNOM PENH — A woman who threw a shoe at a billboard depicting Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has been arrested after she was repatriated from Thailand, where the U.N. refugee agency reportedly had formally recognized her as a refugee.

Kampong Speu provincial police Gen. Sam Samoun said Sam Sokha was returned to Cambodia on Thursday and was being sent to his province Friday to begin serving a two-year prison sentence.

He said the provincial court convicted Sam Sokha on Jan. 25 of “insult of a public official” and “incitement to discriminate.”

A 13-second video clip of Sam Sokha showed her looking at a roadside ruling party billboard, then throwing one shoe at the image of Hun Sen and a second shoe at an image of his party colleagues.

