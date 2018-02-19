7-Nation Navy Shows Military Might at Cobra Gold Ops (Photos)

Khaosod English
U.S. Marines join in an ongoing U.S.-Thai joint Cobra Gold U.S.-Thai joint military exercise Saturday on Hat Yao beach in Chonburi province. Photo: Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press

BANGKOK — Military troops from seven countries were gathering Monday as part of an ongoing joint military operation in the south of the country.

Operation Cobra Gold, which began Tuesday, takes place annually and sees American and Thai navies among others display their military flair in Sattahip Royal Thai Marine Corps Base, Chonburi province. Soldiers practice a range of exercises including classic, amphibious and evacuation drills.

Other participating nations are Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Singapore. The operation will conclude Friday.

U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T. Davies, Thailand’s Chief of Defense Forces Thanchaiyan Srisuwan, Expeditionary Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, U.S. Marine Corps Commanding General of III Marine Expeditionary Force join hands for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the joint military exercise Cobra Gold 2018, Tuesday at U-tapao Airport in Rayong Province. Photo: Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press

South Korea Amphibious assault vehicles fire smoke screens during a Cobra Gold U.S.-Thai joint military exercise Saturday on Hat Yao beach. Photo: Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press
A ball of fire from explosives rises during the ongoing Cobra Gold U.S.-Thai joint military exercise on Hat Yao beach Saturday in Chonburi province. Photo: Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press
A U.S. Marine raising the American flag on an amphibious assault vehicle during the ongoing Cobra Gold U.S.-Thai joint military exercise on Hat Yao beach Saturday in Chonburi province. Photo: Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press
South Korea soldiers jump off an amphibious assault vehicle after hitting the ground during the ongoing Cobra Gold U.S.-Thai joint military exercise on Hat Yao beach Saturday in Chonburi province. Photo: Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press

 

 

