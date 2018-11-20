Vietnam and India Aim to Boost Trade, Defense Cooperation

HANOI — Vietnam and India have agreed to boost their trade while expanding their cooperation in defense and security, among other areas.

Speaking to reporters at a joint press briefing in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind said Tuesday that he believes the bilateral trade volume will reach USD$15 billion by 2020, up from $12.8 billion last year.

Kovind said he and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong also reviewed the implementation of an Indian credit line of $100 million to high-speed patrol vessels for Vietnam’s coast guard.

Trong said the two countries will find ways to boost their modest investment.

Kovind is on a three-day visit to Vietnam, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc later Tuesday before departing.