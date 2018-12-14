Officers from North and South Korea shake hands at the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two countries during an on-site inspection of guard posts that each side had removed as part of measures to reduce tensions.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a Chinese policeman stands outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing as tensions between the two countries soared following the detentions of two Canadians on charges of endangering national security.

Myanmar activists light candles during a rally in Yangon to mark the anniversary of the arrests of two Reuters reporters who are among a group of journalists being honored by Time magazine as its “Person of the Year.”

Philippine air force personnel unload three church bells that were returned by the United States after they were seized by American colonial forces in 1901 as war booty.

Iceland's Anton Svein McKee competes Thursday in heats for the men's 200m breaststroke during the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Photo: Ng Han Guan / Associated Press
Iceland’s Anton Svein McKee competes Thursday in heats for the men’s 200m breaststroke during the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Photo: Ng Han Guan / Associated Press
Visitors huddle under umbrellas Thursday in the snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace during the Joseon Dynasty, and one of South Korea's well known landmarks in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press
Visitors huddle under umbrellas Thursday in the snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, the main royal palace during the Joseon Dynasty, and one of South Korea’s well known landmarks in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Ahn Young-joon / Associated Press
A Kashmiri man shouts at an Indian policeman Sunday as he stands inside a damaged house at the site of a gun-battle in Mujagund area some 25 Kilometers (16 miles) from Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: Mukhtar Khan / Associated Press
A Kashmiri man shouts at an Indian policeman Sunday as he stands inside a damaged house at the site of a gun-battle in Mujagund area some 25 Kilometers (16 miles) from Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: Mukhtar Khan / Associated Press
Philippine Air Force personnel unload three church bells Tuesday seized by American troops as war trophies more than a century ago, as they arrive in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. Photo: Bullit Marquez / Associated Press
Philippine Air Force personnel unload three church bells Tuesday seized by American troops as war trophies more than a century ago, as they arrive in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. Photo: Bullit Marquez / Associated Press
A policeman stands watch Wednesday outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing. A Canadian court granted bail on Tuesday to a top Chinese executive arrested at the United States' request in a case that has set off a diplomatic furor among the three countries and complicated high-stakes U.S.-China trade talks. Photo: Andy Wong / Associated Press
A policeman stands watch Wednesday outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing. A Canadian court granted bail on Tuesday to a top Chinese executive arrested at the United States’ request in a case that has set off a diplomatic furor among the three countries and complicated high-stakes U.S.-China trade talks. Photo: Andy Wong / Associated Press
Protesters clench their fists Wednesday during a rally at the Lower House to coincide with the joint Senate and Congress vote for the third extension of martial law in southern Philippines in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Photo: Bullit Marquez / Associated Press
Protesters clench their fists Wednesday during a rally at the Lower House to coincide with the joint Senate and Congress vote for the third extension of martial law in southern Philippines in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. Photo: Bullit Marquez / Associated Press
South Korean army Col. Yun Myung-shick, right, shakes hands Wednesday with North Korean army Lt. Col. Ri Jong Su before crossing the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to inspect the dismantled North Korean guard post in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon. Photo: Associated Press
South Korean army Col. Yun Myung-shick, right, shakes hands Wednesday with North Korean army Lt. Col. Ri Jong Su before crossing the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to inspect the dismantled North Korean guard post in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon. Photo: Associated Press
Activists light candles Wednesday while others hold signs with the Time Magazine cover with wives of two Reuters journalists during a rally to mark one year anniversary of the journalists' arrest in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: Thein Zaw / Associated Press
Activists light candles Wednesday while others hold signs with the Time Magazine cover with wives of two Reuters journalists during a rally to mark one year anniversary of the journalists’ arrest in front of city hall in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: Thein Zaw / Associated Press
Miss Uruguay Sofia Marrero displays her costume Monday during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand. Photo: Gemunu Amarasinghe / Associated Press
Miss Uruguay Sofia Marrero displays her costume Monday during Miss Universe National Costume Show in Chon Buri, Thailand. Photo: Gemunu Amarasinghe / Associated Press

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR