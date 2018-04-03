Storm’s Coming, Expected to Hit North Hard

BANGKOK — Severe summer storms are coming to upper Thailand with the capital in for a good dousing as well this week.

Powerful storms, thundershowers, gusty winds and heavy rain Thursday through Saturday in the north, northeast and central regions including metropolitan Bangkok, according to Wanchai Sakudomchai, director of the state meteorology department.

Much of Bangkok will see thunderstorms throughout the week, especially going into the weekend, when a high pressure front from China moves in from the South China Sea.

Temperatures in Bangkok will fall to lows of 21C to 23C later in the week.

Residents in affected were warned to brace for possible flash floods and avoid open spaces, large trees, billboards and unsecured construction sites.