Chao Phraya Boardwalks May Never Happen: Bangkok Gov

BANGKOK — Bangkok’s governor said Monday that on-again-off-again plans to build a concrete promenade along the Chao Phraya River will likely be discontinued.

City Hall said it is still unable to find a contractor to build the boardwalks between the Rama VII Bridge to the Dusit district and Bang Phlat canal that were green-lit several months ago as bidding hasn’t been approved, adding that the government could backtrack on the plan due to widespread public disapproval as elections are approaching.

Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang said his administration is ready to return all funds already allocated for the project if the plan is dropped.

Aswin said all related agencies will decide in March whether the plan will move forward. He added that a recent public survey found about 70 percent of respondents disapproved of the construction.

“If people don’t agree and speak out against the project, City Hall won’t carry it out,” he said.

Yossapon Boonsom, a leading activist among those opposing the project, could not be reached as of publication time. His network filed a lawsuit against the government and City Hall in November over the promenade project that has been criticized for its potential environmental harm, poor aesthetics and lack of community consultation.