Aussie Envoy Mum on His Role in Hakeem Arrest

BANGKOK — The Australian Embassy gave no comment Thursday after the immigration police commander said that Ambassador Allen McKinnon admitted to alerting Thai authorities in November about an Interpol red notice for the Bahraini footballer.

Lt. Gen. Surachate Hakparn said Hakeem AlAraibi, to whom Australia had granted political asylum, was arrested as a consequence of that alert. He told media Wednesday that McKinnon expressed contrition and that explained Australia “doubling its pressure” on Thailand to release AlAraibi.

Efforts to verify Surachate’s account of McKinnon’s remarks were not successful Thursday.

James Fettes, the embassy’s public diplomacy manager, responded to say a reporter’s inquiry had been forwarded to the Media Liaison Team in Canberra.

Someone answering the phone at the embassy who would not give a name said that McKinnon had arrived to Bangkok in December, despite AlAraibi being arrested in November.