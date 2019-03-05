BTS Coming to Lat Phrao in 5 Months: City Hall

BANGKOK — Mo Chit will no longer be the end of the BTS world later this year, with about a third of a new northern extension open for service by August 2020, City Hall said Tuesday.

Deputy Gov. Sakoltee Phattiyakul said BTS Ha Yaek Lat Phrao, the first of the new line extending from BTS Mo Chit to Khu Khot in Pathum Thani province, could open as early as August. About five more stations will open the following year.

The northern extension, which has been under construction since 2015, will ultimately run about 19 kilometers and stop at 16 stations.

Fares will be adjusted on existing BTS extensions, city officials said yesterday. Those on the eastern Sukhumvit Line which had been fixed at 15 baht from On Nut to Bearing, will become distance-based starting April 16, which means paying up to an additional 6 baht.

Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang has ordered the fares for all of the Green Line, which includes the new extension and Sukhumvit Line, capped at 65 baht.

The extension to Samut Prakan province that opened in December will remain free until April 15. It will also see four more stations come online that will stretch it to Bang Pu.