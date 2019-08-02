LIVE BLOG: Army Chief Says Redshirts Responsible for Bangkok Bombings

BANGKOK — A series of bombs scattered across Bangkok have given the city a rude awakening Friday morning.

5:10pm

The fourth injured person from the bombings, Chanajai Lohmood, is being treated for foot wounds at Chulalongkorn Hospital after he was hit by shrapnel from the BTS Chong Nonsi bomb.

3:14pm

Army chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong and Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha said that Redshirts and those “controlling them” were behind the bombings.

“This is similar to the events in 2006. It’s the same group of people, with the same ideologies that used to bomb police checkpoints,” Apirat said.

In 2006 the army staged a coup after protests by Yellowshirts opposed to former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, as well as pro-Thaksin counter-protests by what would become the Redshirt movement.

He said he was concerned that there would continue to be bombings, but remains confident that Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha has the situation under control.

Although the two southern men are “new hands,” he says “the people behind them are still the same.”

Apirat also added that intelligence services had been aware of plans for the attacks for a while, but did not expect the bombings to unfold so soon.

At a press conference with the press, Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha corroborated with Apirak’s sayings an hour earlier.

“They escaped,” Prayuth said, when asked by the press why his junta was unable to “get rid of Redshirt influence.”

When asked about the bombings’ timing with the ASEAN summit, Prayuth said that security for the meeting was under control.

“You don’t need to ask me that,” he replied when a reporter asked if he was “strong enough” to deal with the crisis.

The Pheu Thai Party (founded by Thaksin) has since condemned the attacks in a post on its official Facebook.

“Pheu Thai Party condemns the group of individuals who may be taking advantage of the situation to spread fear among citizens,” the post reads. “We hope the situation will improve rather than be hijacked for political gain.”

Meanwhile, Police Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda said that the Soi Phetchaburi arson is believed to be connected to the bombings.

2:18pm

Senior police officers, who asked not to be identified, told reporter Pravit Rojanaphruk that two suspects have been arrested. A scheduled police press conference at the Metropolitan Police Department has been pushed back.

The suspects were arrested on Thursday night after they were found to have thrown an unidentified object at the sign by the entrance of the Royal Thai Police Headquarters on Rama I Road.

The suspects, two men, were apprehended while en route to Chumphon province. The men said that they were just on their way home.

Meanwhile, officials found fragments of a possible bomb in the wreckage of a fire that raged through Duen Den Market at Soi Phetchaburi 19 from 5am, a stone’s throw from Platinum Fashion Mall. Although initially suspected to be a case of electrical short circuiting (common in Bangkok), police now suspect arson and a possible relation to the bombings.

12:45pm

LIVE at BTS Sala Daeng in Silom, where bomb squad officials are inspecting whether a black box under an escalator is an explosive.

The box turned out to be a false alarm. The box, a watch box, was empty.

The BTS has not increased security measures despite explosions at two stations in one day. Commuters at BTS Sala Daeng are still bustling. A security guard declined to comment.

“I’m worried,” one BTS commuter said. “But I have no choice but to use it.”

12:31pm

At the Office of the Permanent Secretary of Defense, reporter Tappanai Boonbandit observes that the bomb there went off at around 9am. Skid marks from ball bearings are clearly visible on the office’s sign.

But officials asked our reporter to cut his live-video short and denied that there was an explosion, saying that a spotlight by the sign exploded. Plants have already been replanted. There are no reports of injuries.

12:13pm

LIVE at BTS Chong Nonsi, where our reporter Pravit Rojanaphruk is giving an update on the bombs. BTS officials prevented him from filming live on the platform.

“Looking at the shrapnel from the bomb, it is possible it was designed with an intent to harm,” said a bomb official.

11am

A fourth bomb has hit the city at the Office of the Permanent Secretary of Defense, according to reports.

9:17am

The next bomb went off at a platform of BTS Chong Nonsi Station, damaging a panel of safety glass which stayed intact. Exit 2 and 4 of the station are closed as of press time.

7:05am

The first bomb went off at Building B of the Government Office Compound on Chaeng Wattana Rd. Another blast at the same spot came when police arrived to inspect the initial blast.

Around the same time, the next bomb went off inside Soi Rama IX 57/1. Authorities believe the blast came from a small explosive device. Three City Hall cleaners were injured from this blast. Sisana Pongsaidee suffered an injury to an eye, Sunthorn Rodsianglum suffered a neck wound, and Sasina Petchtonglang a ruptured eardrum.