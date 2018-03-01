Pattaya Vendors Arrested for Brawl With U.S. Soldiers

Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
Arrested vendors are presented to media Wednesday at Pattaya City Police Station

PATTAYA — A group of watch sellers in the resort town of Pattaya were arrested Wednesday for allegedly starting a punching match with American soldiers, in town for a military exercise.

The six vendors were charged with selling counterfeit goods. Two of them were charged with assault for the Saturday brawl – footage of which later surfaced on social media and drew outrage. They were fined 5,000 baht for the assault.

Police said the head vendor, Uthit Suthok, told investigators the group was hawking timepieces to six American troops on Saturday. The Americans spent some time checking the watches before throwing them on the ground, police said at a Wednesday news conference.

A heated argument broke out and the vendors started fighting with the soldiers, police said.

Tourism police inspector Piyapong Ensan said the Americans were visiting Pattaya after participating in Cobra Gold, an annual joint military drill between Thailand the United States.

The American soldiers were also fined 1,000 baht each for engaging in the fight, he said.

Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
Teeranai Charuvastra can be reached at teeranai@khaosodenglish.com and followed on Twitter at @teeranai_c. He began working for Khaosod newspaper in 2012 before switching to Khaosod English in late 2013. His interests include politics, crime, the monarchy and the latest Naga sightings.

