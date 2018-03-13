Black Panther Case Goes to Prosecutors

KANCHANABURI — Police investigators have forwarded their case against a construction mogul accused of killing a black panther to prosecutors, clearing the way for him to be prosecuted on a raft of charges including poaching.

The suspect, Premchai Karnasuta of Italian-Thai Development, did not show up to hear another set of charges for possessing parts taken from protected wildlife and firearms because head investigator Srivara Ransibrahmanakul was in Kanchanaburi province, where the crime occurred, to deliver the 857-page case file.

