Air Force Joins Hunt for Missing Japanese Hiker

By
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
-
Security forces comb Doi Inthanon on Wednesday to search for Kinya Nakmura.

CHIANG MAI — The effort to locate an elderly Japanese tourist who went missing in Chiang Mai province was now expanded to include the air force.

Air force spokesman Pongsak Semachai told reporters Wednesday that unmanned aerial vehicles have been deployed over Doi Inthanon, the country’s highest mountain, to look for Kinya Nakamura, 82.

Nakamura was reported missing by his son on Monday after he reportedly failed to return from a hike in the mountain woods.

Rescue workers, police and park rangers are also searching for the Japanese tourist, who was described as a healthy and experienced hiker.

A photo of Kinya Nakamura provided by police.
