Driver Fined 6,000 Baht for Lorry Crash That Flattened Car

BANGKOK — A criminal court on Wednesday found the driver of an 18-wheeler guilty of drunk driving for flattening another car in a May accident, in which the victim narrowly escaped death.

Narong Wongpetch, 33, was driving a 46-ton container on a road in Lat Krabang district when it toppled on a Toyota Fortuner, trapping the motorist for almost three hours before rescue workers could extract him from the flattened vehicle. He was later charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Read: Man Recounts Escape from Car Flattened by Lorry (Video)

In a verdict delivered today, the court convicted Narong of drunk a driving offense and dismissed the other charge. He was fined 6,000 baht.

Narong was working for a company called KPS Transport Ltd at the time of the accident.

Video footage released by police shows the truck approaching a bend at high speed before it topples onto the car.

Worawut Yooyatmak, who spent two hours and 45 minutes trapped inside the wreck, told reporters in July that he had yet to receive compensation from Narong’s company. A separate civil lawsuit Worawut filed against the firm is ongoing.

