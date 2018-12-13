No Bail For Bangkok Cop That Shot Frenchman

BANGKOK — A police officer who shot and killed a French national Wednesday has been charged and jailed after a court denied his release on bail.

Investigators said former Lumpini police Kantapong Huadsri would be held at the Criminal Court for 12 days pending the outcome into an investigation into charges of murder and weapons-related counts in the death of 41-year-old Djamel Malik Ait Kaki, who was killed inside an office building near BTS Nana yesterday morning.

The 49-year-old former station squad leader has confessed to the crime, police said. He was deemed a flight risk and denied bail. The court said he would not appeal the decision.

Ait Kaki got into a bar brawl over a woman yesterday with Kantapong, who was reportedly angry that he lost the fight. Kantapong followed and shot the victim dead in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts stall in the Trendy Office and Plaza in Soi Sukhumvit 13.