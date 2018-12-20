Thai Woman Beaten to Death in Tokyo: Japanese Media

BANGKOK — A 19-year-old Thai woman died yesterday in Tokyo, the Foreign Affairs Ministry confirmed Thursday, after Japanese media said she was severely beaten in a hotel.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified, died Wednesday night at a hospital, according to ministry spokeswoman Busadee Santipitaks, citing the Thai Embassy in Tokyo. She said the woman’s family has been notified but released no further details except to say full autopsy results were expected from Japanese authorities.

Several Japanese media outlets yesterday reported that a young Thai woman had been seriously assaulted Tuesday night in a fifth-floor hotel room in suburban Tokyo. They said she was found unconscious with bruises all over her face and body, and that a 20-year-old Japanese man was found lying on the sidewalk below the room with head injuries.

According to the local reports, a hotel employee called police after hearing a woman’s screams from a room following a heated argument with a man. Police said that when they knocked on the room’s door, they heard a man shouting for them to wait. When they decided to go in, they found only the woman lying naked as the man had apparently jumped from the window.

The man was reportedly being treated at a hospital. Thai authorities said the woman was there as a tourist.