SONGKHLA — A car crashed into a furniture shop and sparked a massive fire that caused at least 80 million baht in damages early Monday morning, police said.

Paruehat Saejiw, 26, slammed his Mercedes-Benz into a Songkhla branch of Bangkok Living Mall at about 3am, according to police, who added that Paruehat appeared heavily intoxicated at the time of his rescue.

Firefighters took about three hours to douse the flames, which engulfed hundreds of wooden furniture items there. Parts of the shop structure also collapsed into the fire. No one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

Damages to neither the car nor shop were covered by insurance, police said.

Capt. Chutipol Subannoi of the Kho Hong Police Station said Paruehat was charged with drunk driving and property damage. The driver is reportedly being treated at a hospital for his injuries.