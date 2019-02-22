Phuket Heat Causes Drunk Estonian to Fall to … Sleep

PHUKET — How hot is it? Enough for an Estonian man to toss a mattresses out over a balcony and sleep al fresco.

Unfortunately the sight of Eerik Meister collapsed Friday on the apartment building’s metal awning seemed all too familiar to one Phuket resident, who quickly alerted police that the man may have jumped from his room. Except he hadn’t – he was just sleeping it off.

Police charged the 37-year-old tourist and his friend Marten Oks, 25, with vandalism after Meister was mistaken to have attempted suicide by the passerby who spotted him lying there in Phuket City.

That led to the discovery they had damaged their room. According to the building owner, Eerik just wanted to sleep in the open-air and moved the mattress onto the overhanging awning while drunk. The pair confessed and agreed to pay for all damages, police said, adding that they had been staying at the apartment since Feb. 13 and would return Tuesday to Estonia.

Thursday was the official start of summer and temperatures have been rising.

This weekend in the capital will see highs reaching 37C and lows as low as 25C. Similar weather is expected in the south, with Phuket reaching upward of 36C.