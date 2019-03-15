Army Captain Gets Death for Killing Woman

SI SAKET — A court in the northeastern province of Si Saket found a soldier guilty Thursday of murdering a woman and hiding her body in a case that drew national attention.

Though the judges said there were no eyewitnesses to the killing, they concluded sufficient evidence tied Capt. Supphachai Phaso to the murder and sentenced him to die. He was also ordered to pay compensation of 2 million baht. The family of the victim, Juthaporn “Oil” Oun-on, said they were satisfied with the verdict.

“My family and I are pleased to see justice,” Laem Oun-on, Juthaporn’s mother, told reporters outside the courtroom. “I’d like to tell the soul of my daughter that I will do my best to take care of her only daughter. I will make sure she has the best education.”



Laem also said her family is planning to appeal the case in civil court as the court-ordered compensation was less than requested.

The case dates back to July 2017, when Juthaporn – a local education official – disappeared from her home. A frantic search effort was launched, and even psychics were called in to locate her, all to no avail.

Police later arrested Capt. Supphachai on suspicion of murdering the 37-year-old due to a financial dispute turned violent. Remains of her body were found hidden in a forest in October that year.

In its verdict, the court said phone signals obtained by police show Supphachai and Juthaporn were in the same location just after she disappeared. The location was also close to the site where Juthaporn’s remains were found, the court said.

As is typically the case in verdicts involving capital punishment, the defendant is expected to appeal.