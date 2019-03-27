Politico Caught With Loaded Gun at Weapons Trial

BANGKOK — A former Redshirt leader was arrested Wednesday after security officers found a fully loaded handgun on him inside a Bangkok court.

Prasit Chaisrisa, or Ja Prasit, was attending a trial on illegal weapon charges at Ratchadapisek Criminal Court when police found him in possession of a .357 revolver. Officials said the gun was loaded with six rounds.

Although officials said Prasit had a license for the handgun, he was charged with contempt of court for taking it into the premises.

As the offense took place in the court jurisdiction, Prasit was directly taken to hear his verdict instead of a police station. Judges were deliberating his sentence as of publication time.

Prasit was at the court to contest a charge filed against him for carrying body armor without a license during Redshirt protests in 2010.