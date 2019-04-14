No Charges Filed Over Zipline Fall That Killed Canadian: Police

CHIANG MAI — Police on Sunday said charges have yet to be filed in the ongoing investigation into the death of a Canadian tourist who died after falling from a zipline in Chiang Mai.

Local police in Mae On district said they are inspecting all equipment that was used on the tourist when he fell to his death Saturday morning while riding the zipline, which is operated by Flight of the Gibbon in Mae Kam Pong. The company in the meantime is allowed to operate normally.

Chiang Mai police chief Maj. Gen. Pichate Jiranantasin said today that investigators remain unable to file any charges, even though yesterday claimed a negligence charge had been filed. Further action apparently awaits a full autopsy and equipment inspection reports.

“I’ve ordered them to speed up the investigation as much as is possible,” he said.

The Forest Department said it would send a team of rangers to investigate the scene this afternoon. In 2017, it filed a lawsuit against the company for encroaching on protected forest land.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the zipline’s safety equipment could not hold the tourist’s weight and broke. Photos provided by the authorities show broken clamps and a steel wire that appears to have been ripped apart.

Although provincial police chief Pichate said earlier that the victim weighed as much as 180 kilograms, he clarified today that there was an error in initial reports he received from his subordinates. The victim’s weight is now estimated at about 120 kilograms.

The company has yet to release a statement acknowledging the incident. According to the authorities, its representatives have pledged compensation and have cooperated with the investigation.

Flight of the Gibbon has been operating since 2007 and claims on its website to be “the largest and most trusted Zipline experience in Asia.”

Authorities ordered the company to temporarily shut down in 2016 after three Israeli tourists, including a 7-year-old boy, were seriously injured after crashing into one another on a zipline and fell to the ground. In 2015, an American and a Chinese tourist were seriously hurt after colliding into each other, also on Flight of the Gibbon’ zipline. The American woman was blinded in one eye as a result.