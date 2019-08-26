Thai Ex-Model Arrested in LA For Identity Theft

LOS ANGELES — A Thai woman and her American boyfriend have been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of identity theft and evading the police.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Suppatra Tansuvit, 24, had been accused of involvement in multiple cases of identity theft, though the police did not elaborate. She was arrested outside her residence in downtown LA on Aug. 14 after failing to appear in court in December 2017.

Her partner, Robert Carrasquillo, 34, was then taken into custody on Aug. 20. Although the police have not found a link between Carrasquillo and Suppatra’s alleged crimes, Carrasquillo was charged with evading the police after he attempted to flee with his fugitive girlfriend in a high-speed chase in July.

Suppatra managed to evade capture by jumping from the moving sports car and making a run for it on foot, but her boyfriend was arrested. Carrasquillo was released on bail, but the police issued another arrest warrant when he failed to appear in court as scheduled.

Police identified Suppatra, a Thai model, as a suspect in 2017 after the police launched an investigation into a suspected identity theft plot, which led detectives to find “a large quantity of evidence” including a credit card mill and related equipment inside her house. Though she was released on bail, she became a wanted figure once again when she failed to appear in court.

As she has skipped a bail before, bail is currently suspended for Suppatra.

In a profile on model-casting website Modelmayhem.com, Suppatra claimed to be a poker dealer at a now-defunct club in Las Vegas. On another site, she listed her modeling experiences in Thailand as including “2002 Miss Chinatown Pageant,” “2003 ACT Clothing Fashion Show,” and “2005 Bangkok Fashion Week.”

The Thai consulate could not be reached as of press time. Suppatra is believed to be either a permanent resident or citizen of the United States, since the police report did not specify her nationality.