Frenchman Slips, Falls to Death at Koh Samui Waterfall

KOH SAMUI — A Frenchman fell to his death Thursday after falling off of a waterfall while trying to take a selfie.

A 30-year-old French national slipped and fell from the top of Na Mueang Song Waterfall on the holiday island in Surat Thani province, police said Friday. Local officials also quote the victim’s friends as saying he ignored signs forbidding him from climbing the waterfall.

Rescue officials took three hours Thursday to retrieve the body.

Police said the victim’s friend told them that they had been hiking to the top of the waterfall Thursday. While they were admiring the view, the man stepped close to the ledge.

The friend told him that there were danger signs and warned him to step back, but he did not listen and tried to take a selfie, according to the police. He eventually slipped on algae-covered rocks and fell to his death.

The area has signs in English warning people not to climb the rocks.

Khaosod English is withholding the name of the man until it is confirmed that his next of kin has been notified.