Police Hunt For Pattaya Gold Snatcher

PATTAYA — Police said Monday investigators are seeking two thieves who snatched two gold necklaces from a Russian tourist on Sunday night.

Deputy police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said the Russian woman reported that her gold necklaces were stolen by the two men while she was tending to her child in a stroller on a road near Jomtien Beach. The two items were reportedly worth 75,000 baht.

The two suspects were riding a black motorcycle when they approached the victim from behind, Krissana said.

Pattaya police acting superintendent Thanapong Pothi said the police need more time to conduct an investigation, as there is no CCTV camera where the crime took place.

He believed the suspects were repeated offenders.