Morning Quake Shakes Bangkok, No Damage Reported

BANGKOK — Bangkokians got jolted out of their bed and at their workplaces by an earthquake Thursday morning.

The 6.4-magnitude quake, originated from Laos, struck at about 6.50am and sent vibration that could be felt on tall buildings across the capital. A smaller foreshock of 5.9 magnitude was also reported at about 4.03am.

Many took to social media to report the experience.

No damage or injury has been reported so far. ThaiPBS quoted a seismologist as saying that building integrity of skyscrapers in the capital should be safe, as the quake took place far from here.