Police Say Ambulance Driver Dozes Off, Killing Patient

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — An ambulance en route to deliver a patient home struck into a tree on Monday morning, killing the patient and wounding her relatives, police said.

Ambulance driver Kittipoom Imsuk, 42, apparently dozed off behind the wheel before crashing the vehicle on the side of Mittraphap Road in Korat, local police chief Col. Thanatsan Muangi said by phone.

Though the investigation is ongoing, Thanatsan of Non Daeng Police Station said Kittipoom might have dozed off after a long journey throughout the night.

The patient, Somporn Nawongsa, 41, died at the scene, where three of her relatives and the driver sustained serious injuries, according to the police.

The ambulance was hired to transport Somporn from a hospital in Chonburi back to her home in Nong Khai province, police said.

Accidents involving ambulances were frequent enough for the Ministry of Public Health to impose a speed limit of 80 kmph on medical vehicles operating in non-emergency assignments back in April.