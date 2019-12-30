BANGKOK — Two Thai men were arrested for mugging and stabbing a Japanese man downtown earlier in December, police said Monday.

Somrak Iampan, 23, and Krissada Chotisomboonrat, 18, were arrested and charged with assault and robbery-related offenses for the attack on Hirotaka Yushida, 37, Khlong Tan police said Monday morning. The pair, who had a record of other robberies in the past, were nabbed on Sunday.

“They chose a foreigner because they believed he would have a lot of money and wouldn’t alert the police,” Police Lt. Gen. Pakkapong Pongpetra said.

Police said Yushida was mugged on Dec. 21, when two motorcycles rode up to either side of him in Soi Ekkamai 10, stabbed him with a knife, and made off with 20,000 baht. Police then tracked CCTV footage down to arrest Somrak and Krissada at their home.

“Before committing the robbery, the two got high on Procadyl and rode on their bikes before finding the Japanese national,” Pakkapong said. “However, he resisted, which made Somrak draw his knife and stab him.”

Police also said Somrak and Krissada had previously committed two counts of robbery in the Thonglor area. Somrak also had drug cases with the Phra Khanong police station.

Pakkapong said that the men then spent the money on online games, drugs, and gold chains.