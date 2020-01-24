More Parks, Fewer Cars: Gov’t to Roll Out Anti-Smog Measures

BANGKOK (Xinhua) — Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on Wednesday announced that anti-smog measures will be announced on Thursday in an attempt to reduce the density of fine-dusts plaguing Bangkok and other major cities across the country.

The ministry’s National Environment Board will issue anti-smog measures on Thursday and will address and limit the use of vehicles in the city, said Natural Resources and Environment Minister Warawut Silpa-archa.

“The National Environment Board will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. There will be measures to reduce the use of trucks and general vehicles on streets, which may cause some inconveniences to some people,” said Warawut.

The minister said that installing air purifiers will not solve the root cause of the problems.

He added that the government is considering to build more green areas including parks.

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration on Wednesday again reported smog levels unsafe in 14 out of 50 districts in the capital.

Warawut said that if the government does not quickly roll out new measures to curb the aggravating air quality, then repercussions will be felt in the public health conditions and in the number of tourists visiting Thailand, which could impact the Thai economy.