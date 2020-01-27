BANGKOK — A 60-year-old Hungarian national was found dead inside an airport police station after spending just a day under detention, police said Monday.

Balog Laszlo, who was sent to Suvarnabhumi Airport’s holding cell on Saturday on overstay offenses, did not appear to have any injuries on his body, leading police to suspect he might have died from illness on Sunday morning, police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said.

The Hungarian Embassy has been informed of his death, Col. Krissana said.

Nevertheless, the spokesman added that a disciplinary inquiry has been launched to determine whether any there was foul play or negligence involved.

Foreigners’ deaths in police custody are not unheard of. In 2018, two foreign men died while held at an immigration detention center. Police also blamed their deaths on their pre-existing medical conditions.