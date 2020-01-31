BANGKOK — Thailand’s figure of confirmed coronavirus cases stand at 14 as of Friday, with no new cases being reported for the past three days, the Health Ministry said.

Seven out of the 14 patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus strain have also recovered and been discharged from hospital, while the rest are under close monitor in hospitals, the ministry said in a news conference.

The seven remaining patients are making recovery, disease control official Sopon Iamsirithaworn told reporters.

He added that about 280 people are still being isolated and monitored for possible coronavirus infection, including a taxi driver who’s suspected of contracting the virus. A follow-up news conference will be held in the afternoon.

Sopon also praised the United Nations’ health agency for declaring the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency, saying the announcement would boost cooperation among countries and improve prevention measures.

