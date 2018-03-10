Phuket Plane Crash Kills 2

By
Chayanit Itthipongmaetee, Staff Reporter
-
The wreckage of a plane seen Saturday morning on Phuket.

PHUKET — Two were killed and two injured when a light plane crashed on Phuket on Saturday morning.

The small aircraft went down in a rubber plantation in Phuket’s Thalang province at around 10:30am, killing two men immediately. Another two were severely injured and taken to a hospital. None was immediately identified.

The trainer aircraft belongs to the Siam Aviation Association, according to Lt. Col. Natthee Pichitchainitimet of Thalang Police. Investigators are determining the cause of the crash.

