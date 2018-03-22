18 Die When Bus Collides With Truck

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — A tour bus hit a truck and crashed Wednesday night on a remote road in Nakhon Ratchasima province, killing at least 18 passengers and injuring dozens of others.

The double-decker bus went over a traffic island on a road in the Wang Nam Khiao district after its brakes reportedly failed and collided with an 18-wheeler. Eighteen people died at the scene and more than 30 were injured, according to local police chief Col. Meechai Kamnoedprom.

The bus was carrying 47 tourists from a beach in Chanthaburi province back to their hometown in Kalasin province. The deceased included 12 women and seven men, according to Capt. Jirawat Prayoonpan of Wang Nam Khiao police. The driver of the truck survived.

The survivors told police they heard the driver shouting, “Brakes out!” before the vehicle swerved, hit the traffic island and crashed.

The bus driver fled the scene of the accident, according to Jirawat. Police are investigating.