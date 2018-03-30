20 Foreign Workers Incinerated in Bus Fire

TAK — Twenty foreigners were killed when a bus caught fire early Friday on a highway in the north.

A double-decker bus carrying nearly 50 registered Myanmar workers was engulfed in flames, trapping the passengers inside and immediately killing 20.

Bus driver Bantoon Witoon escaped among other survivors. He told police that he picked up the workers from the border and was en route to Pathum Thani province.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Police are investigating, according to Col. Kritkanok Dan-udom of Mae To police.

The horrifying incident comes after last week’s bus crash in Nakhon Ratchasima which killed 18 passengers.

