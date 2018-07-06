3 Killed in Mae Hong Son Patrol Plane Crash

MAE HONG SON — Three officers died and one survived after a patrol plane crashed Thursday near the Myanmar border.

Several hours after it vanished from radars, the wreckage of a six-seat Cessna-182 and the bodies of three troopers were found Thursday evening in a field in Baan Huay Pueng in Mae Hong Son’s province.

The three were identified as Lt. Narupol Pukthong, Lt. Waroj Plangkratok and Lt. Kemmarat Duangkaew.

Sgt. Maj. 1st Class Nutchanan Kuankaew was the only survivor. He reportedly suffered burns and broken bones and was sent to hospital.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.