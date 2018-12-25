Thai Tsunami Warning System Works Despite Damage: Minister

BANGKOK — Thailand’s tsunami warning system is operational despite one of the two detection buoy lines on the Andaman sea having been recently damaged by a trawler, Interior Minister Gen. Anupong Paochinda said Tuesday.

Anupong reassured the public after a deadly tsunami hits Indonesia’s Sunda Strait without warning on Sunday, killing more than 280 people.

The Interior Minister said the line of detection buoys, which was accidentally damaged, will have to be reinstalled, adding that the government is ready to deploy it. He did not say when they’d be replaced, but added that warnings would be issued if there was a tsunami.

Anupong said there will be more frequent emergency evacuation drills and wanted to assured the local people and tourists that a timely evacuation will be made if there’s an incident.