2 Hungarians Die in Central Bangkok Car Crash

BANGKOK — Two Hungarian men died Monday night in downtown Bangkok after crashing their motorcycle into a van with enough force to topple it, injuring a Japanese passenger inside.

Police said the accident occurred at about 10:30pm at Ratchadamri Road in the Pathum Wan district. One 30-year-old man died on the scene, while another, 35, died later at a nearby hospital. The Japanese van passenger sustained serious injuries.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The victims, all expats working in Bangkok, were found unconscious inside the overturned van, police said, including the motorcyclists.

Poemsak Yainoi, the van driver, told police that he was taking his Japanese boss home and was hit by a speeding motorcycle while turning right into an alley. He said the two men on the motorbike were propelled into the van through the windows after the crash.