144 Arrested as Part of Operation ‘X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner’

BANGKOK — Nearly 150 foreigners were arrested early Friday morning when authorities raided a night market on Ratchadaphisek Road.

Huai Kwang Police and Tourist Police arrested 144 foreigners and charged them with various offenses at about 1am on Friday at the Train Night Market Ratchada, as part of what they called operation “X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner.”

Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpal, Tourist Police Deputy Commissioner, said there were Nigerians, Cameroonians and Romanians among the arrested. They were charged with illegal entry and with overstaying their visas. Three of them tested positive for drugs.

Last month, 10 nationals from India and a number of African countries were arrested for various offenses at the Nana Hotel in Soi Sukhumvit 4, as part of an operation police called “Black Eagle.” On Feb. 28, police raided the red-light district in Soi Cowboy and arrested 75 foreigners.

