Premchai Indicted for Illegal Firearms Possession

BANGKOK — Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a construction mogul accused of poaching in a wildlife sanctuary for a seventh offense.
Italian-Thai Development President Premchai Karnasuta now faces a lawsuit for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, adding to six other counts including hunting in a wildlife sanctuary and hunting protected species.
Premchai was arrested Feb. 5 in the Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province, on evidence that he and his party killed and ate parts of a black panther.
On April 4, prosecutors dropped five of 11 charges originally filed against him, including animal cruelty and entering the sanctuary without permission.
