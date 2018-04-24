Premchai Indicted for Illegal Firearms Possession

BANGKOK — Prosecutors on Tuesday indicted a construction mogul accused of poaching in a wildlife sanctuary for a seventh offense.

Italian-Thai Development President Premchai Karnasuta now faces a lawsuit for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, adding to six other counts including hunting in a wildlife sanctuary and hunting protected species.

Premchai was arrested Feb. 5 in the Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in Kanchanaburi province, on evidence that he and his party killed and ate parts of a black panther.

On April 4, prosecutors dropped five of 11 charges originally filed against him, including animal cruelty and entering the sanctuary without permission.

Related stories:

Prosecutors Drop 5 Charges Against Premchai

Premchai Gets Bail, Not Allowed to Leave Country

Premchai Puts Off Police Summons

Premchai Chewed Panther’s Leg Then Tossed It: Investigators

Ex-Official Wanted For Helping Premchai Linked to Italian-Thai

Forest Ranger: Poacher Premchai Offered Bribe

Hero Worship: Thailand Lionizes Humble Defender of the Wild

Rangers: Premchai Ate the Leopard in a Soup

Italian-Thai President Charged With Poaching Wild Animals