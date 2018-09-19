Police Show off Seizures of Meth, Heroin, Marijuana

BANGKOK — Police on Tuesday announced three large seizures of illegal drugs, including 10 million methamphetamine pills and 37 kilograms (81 pounds) of heroin hidden under sacks of chicken manure.

Police said four people were arrested after the methamphetamine and heroin were discovered last Sunday in a pickup truck concealed between large sacks of chicken manure. The arrests followed a tipoff from an informant, they said in a statement.

In another case, police said three people were arrested last Saturday and charged with possession of 2,060 grams (73 ounces) of crystal methamphetamine bought from a gang of Africans. Police said the drugs were destined to be trafficked to customers in New Zealand.

In the third case, police seized 917 kilograms (2,020 pounds) of marijuana last Thursday and arrested six people.

Police showcased the piles of drugs in a news conference at the Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Authorities often make several seizures a year of a million or more methamphetamine tablets, usually arresting low-level traffickers and drivers.