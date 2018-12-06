Muggers Targeting Elderly Ayutthayans Arrested on Father’s Day

AYUTTHAYA — Two twenty-something men confessed to targeting elderly motorcyclists and mugging them at machete point on Father’s Day.

Police said Suporn Supapradit, 23, and Saran Taosanya, 21 confessed Wednesday to stealing two elderly men’s motorbikes, which they then traded for yaa baa pills.

“We targeted old people because they don’t fight back. I didn’t mean to hurt them, just threaten them,” Suporn said. “I just got out of jail and couldn’t find work, so I got my friend from prison to get together to do this.”

On Nov. 28, Suporn and Saran were on a motorcycle together when they forced 65-year-old Jame Peuchsing to pull over. After stealing Jame’s bike, they spotted Boonphop Yingsawad, 76, passing on another motorcycle. The pair raced after him and kicked his scooter to the ground before robbing him of his cash – 20 baht.

“I was coming back from the market when the two guys rode next to me and kicked my bike down,” Boonphop said, who sustained injury to a leg and arm.

Police found the two men through security camera footage along Liab Khlong Rom Sai Road in Bangkok’s Bang Sai district.

Suporn and Saran also allegedly confessed to mugging two other elderly people in north of Bangkok in Pathum Thani province.

Suporn said they would sell the stolen motorbikes and trade them for yaa baa. New motorbikes can fetch 60 pills, while older models net 20 to 30 pills, they said.

In March, an elderly Bangkok garbage picker died after being kicked unconscious by a 21-year-old man.