15 Stillborns Feared Stolen From Rayong Grave for Black Magic

RAYONG — Rayong police said Saturday they were investigating into how 15 stillborn babies went missing from a local graveyard, where a rescue foundation suspected was robbed for occult rites.

The investigation came after representatives from the Putthathumsongkor Association filed complaints following its discovery of the missing dead babies yesterday morning in Ban Chang district. The foundation said all absent stillborns were freshly deceased.

Several concrete tombs in the graveyard were found dug open, leaving only empty caskets inside.

Supphachai Warawuth, the association’s vice president, said they went to inspect the scene after rescue workers spotted suspicious people entering the graveyard Friday night following the babies’ burials. He said materials and traces were left by the unearthed tombs which suggested some necromantic ritual had been performed there.

Local police vowed to bring all responsible parties to justice.

Nearby residents told reporters they had spotted a group of people entering the graveyard at night, then heard the sound of chanting and concrete being smashed several times in the past month.

Stillborn corpses and fetuses fuel a lucrative trade, as they’re highly valued by black magic practitioners and believers. One popular use sees them made into kuman thong or ruk-yom, good luck charms in the form of baby figures believed to contain a child’s soul.

In 2016, a stillborn went missing from a Samut Prakan hospital. The family said they were afraid it was stolen for black magic purposes.