Cop Busted Breaking Into Car, Stealing – At Police HQ

BANGKOK — A security police officer was caught red-handed breaking into another officer’s car and stealing properties of the Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok, police said Sunday.

Capt. Ekkachai Pengjan of the Special Branch Police – tasked with intelligence gathering – was charged with theft and expelled yesterday after the car owner caught him in the act at the parking lot early in the morning, at which point the car’s windows were already broken, a police spokesman said.

Col. Kritsana Pattanacharoen said Ekkachai initially confessed to stealing shoes, a spare tire and an amulet from the car he was breaking into. After his car was searched, Ekkachai also confessed to having stolen PCs, internet routers, a computer mainboard and tape cassettes from the office building.

“The Commissioner found it unacceptable and definitely won’t support a person who commited a crime inside the police headquarters with no respect for the laws and honor of the police,” Kritsana said.

He added that Gen. Chakthip Chaijinda had ordered investigators to seek maximum penalties for Ekkachai.