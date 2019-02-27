Officials to Sue Bangkok Temple School Raiders for 700,000B

BANGKOK — The Education Ministry said Wednesday it would sue the men who raided a school near a Bangkok temple for more than 700,000 baht compensation in rescheduling university admission tests.

Deputy Minister Udom Kachintorn said the 248 students affected by the attack on Sunday afternoon at the Matthayom Wat Sing School will be given a chance to view their results before deciding on whether to resit examinations next week. He said the ministry is preparing the lawsuit but did not say when it would file the case.

He said the rescheduling is necessary as students’ performance might have been affected by the incident, and that it’s only fair to let them decide whether they were satisfied with their original scores. He added that many test answer sheets were also damaged and couldn’t be read by the marking machine.

Officials on Tuesday said the test venue had been changed to Bangpakok Wittayakom School as students may be traumatized if they return to the same location.

Police charged 24 men with multiple counts, after they were accused of assaulting students, teachers and guards on campus when the school asked an ordination ceremony at Wat Sing to be quiet while exams were underway. Investigators said yesterday that they were seeking arrest warrants for three more suspects seen in security footage during the attack.

